Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $730.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $792.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $726.07 and a 200-day moving average of $652.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

