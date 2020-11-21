Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 47,815 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,006 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FireEye worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after buying an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FireEye by 151.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 713,950 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 429,572 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter worth about $4,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.19.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

