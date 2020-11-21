Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.35.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $406.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.01. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

