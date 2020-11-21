Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $47.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

