Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 40,674 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,674 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5,017.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15,709.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period.

Shares of PXI stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

