Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 225 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

