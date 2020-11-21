Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $179.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $188.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

