Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 194.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889,592 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 254.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 2,167.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,472 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.93 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.