Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 177.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

