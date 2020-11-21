Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Globe Life by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $17,390,420 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $93.29 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

