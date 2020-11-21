Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,835 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,013,000 after buying an additional 1,585,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Micron Technology by 468.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after acquiring an additional 827,776 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,281,000 after acquiring an additional 824,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,560,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $62.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock worth $5,488,935. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

