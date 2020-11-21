Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

