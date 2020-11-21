The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $103,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.30.

NYSE:SJM opened at $116.23 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

