Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.27% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $953,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter.

FSMB stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

