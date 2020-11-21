SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

