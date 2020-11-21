Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 4.98% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $1,631,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $70.01 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $69.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

