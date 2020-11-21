Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,868,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $232.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $236.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.60.

