Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

