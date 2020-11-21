Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 87,706 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.