NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

NEP opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.62%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

