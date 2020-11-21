32,164 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

