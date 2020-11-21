Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) by 69.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,669,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,449,000 after acquiring an additional 558,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

