Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIS stock opened at $164.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $168.19.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.