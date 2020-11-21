iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $234.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

