Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $149.24 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $149.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.76.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

