Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 32,427 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

