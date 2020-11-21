Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 20,298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

