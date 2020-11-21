Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,102 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in STORE Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

STOR opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

