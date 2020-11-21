Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Knight Equity started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

