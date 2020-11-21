Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 60.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

TCBK stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $989.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

