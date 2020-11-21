Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $275.87 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $286.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.57.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

