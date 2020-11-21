Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Shares of WSC opened at $21.45 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,303,048. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

