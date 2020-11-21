Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Services by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after buying an additional 701,438 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

RSG stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.