Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,648 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 855,768 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 324,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 241,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 736,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

