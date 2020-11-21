Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dollar General by 9.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $210.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.25 and a 200 day moving average of $197.79. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

