Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 19,387 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 193.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after buying an additional 198,666 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,169,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,201,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 153,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.34%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

