Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $728.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $779.63 and a 200 day moving average of $739.91. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

