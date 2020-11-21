Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,402 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,146. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

