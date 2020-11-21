Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stake Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $97.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,076. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.59.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

