Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 306.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 967.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $31.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

