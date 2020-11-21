Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 5,735 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in IDEX by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IDEX by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,209 shares of company stock worth $52,827,126 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day moving average is $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

