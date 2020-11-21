American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXN. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RXN opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

