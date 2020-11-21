Resource Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

