Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $232.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $251.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,574.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

