Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,115 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,797,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 759,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 165.4% in the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 753,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

