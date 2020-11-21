Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.89% of Sykes Enterprises worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,174.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

