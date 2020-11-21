Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 855,684 shares of company stock worth $89,941,138 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $112.96 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.