Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,195.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2,974.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

