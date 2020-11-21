Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,257 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $254.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.12.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.13.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

