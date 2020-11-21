Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,024,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,974.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

